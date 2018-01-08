VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Monday night in the parking lot of a South Jersey mall.

It happened sometime Monday night at the Cumberland Mall, near the Boscov’s parking lot, located in the 3800 block of S. Delsea Drive.

At the scene, police say they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim told police that he went to meet an unidentified person with the intent of purchasing narcotics.

That’s when the victim says the suspect attempted to rob him while he was a passenger inside the suspect’s car.

During the incident, police say the victim was shot one time in the leg and was able to escape and call for help.

“This was not a random incident and the victim and the accused subject made an arrangement to meet on the property of the mall to conduct this transaction. When notified of the incident, mall management instituted security measures to protect customers who may have been in the area,” said police in a news release.

The victim is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 856.691.4111 x 4181.