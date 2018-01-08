NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Crews across the area are gearing up for this latest blast of winter weather to hit our region in less than a week.
PennDOT officials say they didn’t need to pretreat the roads as there is residual salt from last week’s storm, but they have 350 salt trucks ready to hit the road once the first flakes start to fall.
They are prepared with more than 100,000 tons of salt for another round of wintry weather expected Monday afternoon.
Officials are warning drivers that freezing rain and sleet could create a slippery ride home for those in our region.
PennDOT’s Brad Rudolph says mixed precipitation events can be trickier for crews than pure snowfall.
Wintry Mix Has Potential For Slippery Ride Home
“Not a good situation, ice is never good. There is no clean way to get rid of it,” said Rudolph. “You just salt it a lot, you hope traffic grinds over it. It’s really hard to plow it, so it’s a real challenge for our guys and we depend on motorists to watch their speeds, do their part, stay out of our way and let our guys run their routes.”
Officials also say they are not brining the roads as they could then freeze and have the opposite effect. They are urging drivers to take it slow during the evening commute.