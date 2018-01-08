TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation prohibiting workplace discrimination against women who breastfeed.
Christie signed the legislation on Monday, along with dozens of other measures, including related bills.
In a statement he rebuked a business group for what he called its “illogical opposition” to the legislation.
The New Jersey Business and Industry Association did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Under the new law, employers would be in violation of the state’s civil rights law for firing or discriminating a woman over breastfeeding. Businesses must now also provide break time and a suitable location for breastfeeding women to express milk in private.
Christie also signed into law a bill requiring human milk banks to be registered and another measure that exempts breast pumps from the sales tax.
