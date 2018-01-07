By Bill Wine
Filed Under:Bill Wine, Spider-Man, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcome, Jumanji, to the top-drawer slot.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle moved from the runner-up position to first place at the box office over the weekend by earning an estimated $36-million.

The weekend’s only new mainstream release – the horror thriller, Insidious: The Last Key, it too a franchise sequel – was second with a healthy $29-million.

That dropped Star Wars: The Last Jedi – another franchise sequel – to third place with $24-million, as the sci-fi thriller’s cumulative take surpassed the $570-million mark.

And rounding out the top five were holdovers The Greatest Showman with $14-million and Pitch Perfect 3 with $10-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but well above those of a year ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch