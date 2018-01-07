PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcome, Jumanji, to the top-drawer slot.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle moved from the runner-up position to first place at the box office over the weekend by earning an estimated $36-million.
The weekend’s only new mainstream release – the horror thriller, Insidious: The Last Key, it too a franchise sequel – was second with a healthy $29-million.
That dropped Star Wars: The Last Jedi – another franchise sequel – to third place with $24-million, as the sci-fi thriller’s cumulative take surpassed the $570-million mark.
And rounding out the top five were holdovers The Greatest Showman with $14-million and Pitch Perfect 3 with $10-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, but well above those of a year ago.