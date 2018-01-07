PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break forced the closure of a section of the Vine Street Expressway in Center City Philadelphia on Sunday.
The 12-inch main burst at 4:30 a.m. Sunday at 17th and Callowhill Streets in Spring Garden.
The water was pouring over the 17th Street Bridge and icing up.
As a result, the expressway (I-676) was closed in both directions for several hours. The eastbound lanes were shut down the length of the expressway. Motorist traveling westbound from I-95 were being detoured off at Broad Street.
The ramps from the Schuylkill Expressway to the Vine Street Expressway also were closed.
Motorists were being urged to avoid the area.