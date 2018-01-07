PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say two children that went missing Sunday from the West Oak Lane section of the city have been located.
Authorities say six-year-old Nasyre Jones and 10-year-old Tramyre Jones walked out of the back of a home along the 1800 block of Pastorius Street near Woolston Ave. around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.
The boys were found blocks away inside of a local West Oak Lane business, according to police.
Officials say the two young boys had not sustained any injuries.
Police say the two are being transported to DHS as Northwest Detective investigate the matter.