PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We take a look at President Donald Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act, which represents the most significant overhaul of the US Tax Code in decades.
Flashpoint Host and KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Temple University econmics professor Douglas Webber, tax attorney and business owner Nikki Johnson-Huston, and Otis Bullock, CEO of Diversified Community Services, a social services nonprofit that works to break the cycle of poverty.
The Newsmaker for this week is Tracey Syphax, a New Jersey business man who spent nearly two decades selling drugs. Syphax reformed his life and was named an Obama White House “Champion of Change” and was pardoned by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie days before Christmas 2017.
Finally, the “Changemaker of the Week” is the Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service. In its 23rd year, January 15th will be the largest single day of service in the country. Organizer Todd Bernstein talks about what community groups can do to get involved. Details on how to sign up are at mlkdayofservice.org.
