BREAKING: Firefighter Among 2 Killed In North Philly Blaze
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a double shooting leaves one person dead and another critical in West Philadelphia.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Merion and Girard Avenues.

Investigators say a 30-year-old male was shot and killed after being struck once in the head and chest. They say a 26-year-old female was also struck once in the left side of her chest and twice in the left arm.

Both victims were inside of a black dodge neon stopped at a red light, according to police.

Authorities say the male was pronounced dead on the scene, and the female was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the scene, and no arrests have been made.

