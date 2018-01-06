PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Trump administration is scaling back the use of fines against nursing homes that violate safety protocols. While the move is sharply criticized by some, others believe it could lead to better care for residents.
Some advocates for nursing home residents say the revised penalties are weakening an important patient-safety tool.
Holly Lange, President and CEO of Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, disagrees.
“I’m concerned about the quality of care rather than the fines for dotting all the “i’s” and crossing all the “t’s”,” she said.
Lange says the fines focused on catching wrongdoing rather than helping nursing homes improve.
“I think that if a nursing home provides quality care then the families will be better cared for and the residents will be receiving better quality care, she said. So I think it’s a good thing that the fines are going to be reduced.”
The new fine policy will gradually be phased in throughout the year.