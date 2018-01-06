PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored two goals, Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers spoiled Brayden Schenn’s return to Philadelphia with a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Scott Laughton, Jordan Weal and Wayne Simmonds also scored, Jakub Voracek earned his NHL-high 41st assist and Brian Elliott made 28 saves against his former team in the Flyers’ third win in four games.

Ivan Barbashev, Paul Stastny and Colton Parayko scored and Jake Allen made 33 saves in a sluggish performance by the Blues, whose three-game win streak ended.

After seeing a 4-0 lead cut in half, Simmonds scored on a tip-in on the power play at 11:18 of the third period. Couturier’s empty-netter gave him a career-high 21 goals and the Flyers 12 goals in two games.

Schenn scored 109 goals in six years in Philly, including 25 last season. But with general manager Ron Hextall embarking on a youth movement, he was dealt to the Blues in June for two first-round draft picks and center Jori Lehtera.

Schenn said before the game it was “weird” walking past the Flyers locker room. He had dinner with seven Flyers players Friday night.

“I stay in touch with them,” Schenn said.

The Flyers played a video tribute at the first timeout, drawing cheers as Schenn waved to the crowd.

By then the Flyers were already up 2-0, with Tyrell Goulbourne making a quick impression in his NHL debut.

Goulbourne leveled Alex Pietrangelo with an open-ice hit, allowing Laughton to collect the puck and beat Allen at 2:15.

Giroux made it 2-0 at 6:42 when his shot deflected off the sprawled-out Parayko’s backside and over Allen’s shoulder.

With another game Sunday in Washington, Blues coach Mike Yeo started Allen ahead of hot backup Carter Hutton, who had won three straight starts.

Weal made a nifty move around Allen and scored on a backhand at 8:32 of the second period, and Couturier made it 4-0 when he tipped in Giroux’s pass just over three minutes later.

Yeo tinkered with his lineup, moving Dmitrij Jaskin to the top line with Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. Scottie Upshall dropped back to the fourth line with Magnus Paajarvi and Barbshev, who scored his first goal of the season in the second period.

Stastny beat Elliott 12 seconds into the third period on a feed from Tarasenko.

The Blues have scored 26 goals in the 14 games Jaden Schwartz has been sidelined with a right ankle injury. Schenn has two goals during that stretch and none in the past eight games.

NOTES: The Blues placed D Vince Dunn (flu) on injured reserve and recalled D Jake Walman, who was a healthy scratch. . Goulbourne replaced Dale Weise on the fourth line. Philadelphia honored late Flyers founder Ed Snider for his philanthropy on what would have been his 85th birthday.

UP NEXT

Blues: Hutton will start in goal Sunday at Washington.

Flyers: Home vs. Buffalo on Sunday.

