PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This Saturday in West Philadelphia, a brave young chef hosts her first ever women-only vegetarian dinner. The name of the pop-up dinner is called, “You Can Sit With Us.”

Kamya Arnold says the idea for the women’s vegetarian dinner blossomed when she started planning a girls night out.

“It’s hard for me to find vegetarian things that I actually like because I have a lot of food allergies, so I said you know what, I’m going to cook! and then I said, why don’t I invite people?”

The $25 dinner is being held Saturday (January 6th from 4pm-8pm) at 5429 Chestnut Street. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and chef Arnold says she’s capping it at 50 people.

“I have a large family so food is the center of everything we’ve ever done.”

Arnold says vegetarianism has changed her life and improved her health.

“I lost about 25 pounds, my psoriasis is at bay for the most part.”

It’s even made her a more positive person.

“I just developed compassion for everything and everyone at the same time because I don’t want to harm the animals by eating them, it makes me not want to harm people!”

Arnold will be cooking an Asian-themed meal and bringing it hot to the venue.

“We’re going to do a family style sit-down for individual tables, so each table will have about six things on so you can just take a little tour.”

She says vegetables are delicious if you cook them correctly, and if you haven’t had positive experiences with vegetables….

“I don’t know what happened to you and I’m sorry it happened, but please come sit with us and we will fix it!”

