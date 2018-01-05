PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will try to make it four wins in a row tonight as they welcome the Detroit Pistons to the Center.
This win streak has moved the Sixers to within a game of .500 at 18-19. Last time out on Wednesday, they beat the San Antonio Spurs, 112-106.
Sixers big man Joel Embiid (hand) is not listed on the injury report so it would appear that he will play tonight.
Detroit comes to town 20-16. The Pistons also last played on Wednesday when they lost on the road at Miami, 111-104.
The Sixers are 2-0 against Detroit so far this season. On October 23rd, the Sixers won on the road, 97-86, behind 30 points from Embiid. Then on December 2nd, the Sixers won at the Center, 108-103. Embiid poured in 25 in that game.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck about the Sixers and tonight’s game with the Pistons.
