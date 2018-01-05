PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is relief on the way for dog owners annoyed by the barking of their over-anxious dogs.
The dogs may be calmer but you might question the fashion sense.
Iguanas Falling From Trees In Florida Because It’s So Cold
The dogs are wearing a full spandex suit, and the maker, “Shed Defender,” says the snug fit will calm your pet down.
Ready for the weekend like… #ShedDefender #dogsoftwitter #dogs pic.twitter.com/r2DDIXuF2P
— Shed Defender (@ShedDefender) August 18, 2017
‘Sitting Is The New Smoking’: Doctor Dishes On How To Have A Healthier 2018
They also say the dog-leotard contains shedding hair and keeps fido warm.
It comes in a variety of colors and costs $39.99 online.