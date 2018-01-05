STORM WATCH: Philly Snow Emergency Lifted | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is relief on the way for dog owners annoyed by the barking of their over-anxious dogs.

The dogs may be calmer but you might question the fashion sense.

The dogs are wearing a full spandex suit, and the maker, “Shed Defender,” says the snug fit will calm your pet down.

They also say the dog-leotard contains shedding hair and keeps fido warm.

It comes in a variety of colors and costs $39.99 online.

