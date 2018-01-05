STORM WATCH: Bitter Blast Engulfs The Northeast | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
By Pat Loeb
Filed Under:Philadelphia Streets Department, Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Streets Department is still at work clearing roads as officials say they’ve made good progress.

Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams says most city streets are now passable.

“We estimate about 90 percent of all of our routes in the city of Philadelphia have been treated at least once with a salt and plow operation. Some streets require multiple runs due to the icy weather conditions and we’re still working on those areas,” said Williams.

Trash collection has resumed but the combination of snow and the New Year’s holiday put it off schedule.

Wednesday’s trash is being picked up today, Friday’s will be collected tomorrow.

