OAKLYN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey fire department is being recognized for saving a dog that fell through ice.
PETA has awarded the Oaklyn Fire Department with the Compassionate Fire Department Award for springing into action after a dog named Lilly fell through the ice of Newton Creek on Dec. 30.
Lilly fell through the ice into the freezing creek water 150 feet from shore. Two firefighters with ice-rescue suits, ropes, and a sled were able to reach her and pull her to shore.
They wrapped Lilly in a blanket and took her back to the firehouse, where she was reunited with her guardian.
“These brave firefighters were ready and willing to enter that icy creek and pull this dog from the treacherous waters,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA hopes their kindness and swift actions will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months.”
The fire department will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of “The Engine 2 Diet.”