STORM WATCH: Bitter Blast Engulfs The Northeast | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
Filed Under:Local TV, Oaklyn Fire Department, PETA

OAKLYN, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey fire department is being recognized for saving a dog that fell through ice.

PETA has awarded the Oaklyn Fire Department with the Compassionate Fire Department Award for springing into action after a dog named Lilly fell through the ice of Newton Creek on Dec. 30.

oaklyn fire 1 New Jersey Fire Department Receives PETA Award For Saving Dog That Fell Through Ice

The Oaklyn Fire Department saves a dog that fell through the ice. (credit: Oaklyn Fire Department)

Lilly fell through the ice into the freezing creek water 150 feet from shore. Two firefighters with ice-rescue suits, ropes, and a sled were able to reach her and pull her to shore.

They wrapped Lilly in a blanket and took her back to the firehouse, where she was reunited with her guardian.

“These brave firefighters were ready and willing to enter that icy creek and pull this dog from the treacherous waters,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA hopes their kindness and swift actions will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months.”

oaklyn fire 2 New Jersey Fire Department Receives PETA Award For Saving Dog That Fell Through Ice

Oaklyn firefighters save a dog that fell through the ice at a creek. (credit: Oaklyn Fire Department)

The fire department will receive a framed certificate, a box of vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of “The Engine 2 Diet.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch