PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – ESPN has cut ties with former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and radio contributor Eric Davis following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

“They are no longer working for us,” ESPN said in a statement to CBS Philly on Friday.

McNabb and Davis and three other NFL Network analysts — Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor and Heath Evans – were named in a lawsuit last month.

The NFL Network suspended Faulk, Evans and Taylor in December pending an investigation into the allegations.

Also named in the suit is Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who was fired by the NFL Network in 2015 after he was arrested in Phoenix for propositioning a prostitute after covering the Super Bowl.

The suit was filed in California superior court in Los Angeles by Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist at the NFL Network.

“My client is a courageous woman to come forward with these claims,” said her attorney, Laura Horton. “I’m proud of her and I am committed to continuing the important national conversation on sexual harassment. Shining a spotlight on these claims is another step forward in achieving a respectful workplace for women.”

Among the allegations in the suit are that:

Faulk fondled Cantor’s breasts, invited her to his hotel room and pulled out his genitals in front of her and asked, “when are you going to get on this already?” He also is alleged to have pinned her to the wall and demanded oral sex while he pulled down his pants.

Ike Taylor allegedly sent Cantor inappropriate pictures of himself including a nude video of him masturbating in the shower.

Heath Evans allegedly sent Cantor nude pictures of himself on at least two separate occasions, told her “you’re making me horny,” and that he “needed to get in you deep and hard.”

Sapp allegedly gave Cantor sex toys as a Christmas gift three years in a row, and showed her nude photos of women he said he had slept with. She said when the network required her to work in the men’s bathroom preparing clothes, Sapp also allegedly came in and urinated in front of her.

Eric Davis is accused of sliding his hand between Cantor’s legs, grabbing her, rubbing up against her and making lewd comments to her. She alleges when she once slapped his hand away he aggressively told her never to push his hand away again.

McNabb, 41, is accused of sending inappropriate text messages.

The suit also alleges when Cantor complained about the behavior to the network’s talent coordinator she was told “It’s part of the job when you look the way you do.”

McNabb no longer works for the NFL Network but did work for ESPN as a radio host.