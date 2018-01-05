PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving was hospitalized on Friday night after he fell, according to a spokesperson with the Sixers.
Erving was in town and attended Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
According to Dave Sholler, Sixers vice president of communications, Dr. J is currently being evaluated and expected to be released.
“Philadelphia 76ers legend Julius Erving fell ill at tonight’s game and was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated. He is expected to be released after the evaluation,” Sholler said on behalf of the Sixers and Dr. J’s management team.
Erving was a member of the last Philadelphia 76ers squad to win an NBA title — accomplishing the feat back in 1983. He was also the winner of the first ever slam dunk competition at the NBA All-Star Game in 1976.