PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire crews were dispatched Friday morning to a HAZMAT situation at a University of Pennsylvania building.

Crews were called just after 8 a.m. for a hydrochloric HAZMAT situation at UPenn’s Applied Sciences & Engineering building on 33rd Street and Walnut Street.

Officials say no one was inside the building.

There were no reported injuries.

  1. Margaret Motheral says:
    January 5, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Haz Mat was never called for the proven and deadly contaminated old railroad site and Joseph Anastasi site that 9th ward democratic Committee leader found for Philly Retail partner Stan Smith to illegally dig up with protection of Seth Williams, Cindy Bass , Vernon Price, City Council , Derek Green and poison the neighbor and refuse to listen to doctors to have her removed and left her to die and then retaliated with many many years of even more felonies. Nope. Corrupt Politics in Philly willingly and knowing commits haz mat felonies that kill whenever they want.

