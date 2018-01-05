TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jerseyans are facing icy conditions and bitter cold as they dig out one day after a major snowstorm.
Gusty winds are causing wind chills well below zero Friday and forecasters say the biting cold will continue into Saturday.
The state’s major highways are down to pavement, however motorists are advised to use caution because of icy spots. Speeds were reduced on the George Washington, Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry, Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges.
Crews continue to clear snow from local streets.
New Jersey Transit trains are operating with delays and systemwide cross-honoring remains in place throughout the day.
Most of the snow from Thursday’s storm fell in the southern part of the state, with Cape May Court House receiving 17 inches (43 centimeters).
