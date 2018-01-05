NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Changes are coming for New Jersey Transit at the top of the management chart.
Executive Director Steven Santoro has worked at NJT for 18 years, rising to his current position 15 months ago. A press release announced that Santoro gave the Board Of Directors his 90 day notice to ensure a smooth transition.
The agency has come under increased scrutiny in recent months given rail problems in the northern part of the state, highlighted by a fatal 2016 commuter train crash in the Hoboken station.
Governor-elect Phil Murphy two weeks ago labeled NJT a “national disgrace” and vowed to change things there.
It’s not clear if those comments led to Santoro’s decision, but new governors have traditionally put their own people in place in agencies like New Jersey Transit.