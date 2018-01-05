STORM WATCH: Bitter Blast Engulfs The Northeast | Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic |   
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Cape May–Lewes Ferry operations are canceled Saturday due to chilly temperatures and strong winds, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The continued strong northwesterly winds and ice conditions for the next few days at the bay, specifically at the mouth of the Cape May canal, prevent the ferry vessels from moving from the dock.

Delaware River and Bay Authority advises people planning to use the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Sunday to call its guest services center at 1-800-6433779, visit the ferry’s website or keep track of its Facebook page or Twitter account for the latest departure information.

