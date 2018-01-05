MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) — In the waning days of the Christie Administration, the state of New Jersey is handing out multi-million dollar grants to agencies addressing the opioid epidemic, an issue close to the heart of the outgoing governor.
Oaks Integrated Care of Mount Holly is getting a $10 million contract. That will be used to help some 1,800 people in South Jersey over the next year through three offices it’ll operate in Camden, Cumberland and Atlantic Counties.
“We’ll have three different teams working at each of those sites that will be providing the care coordination, peer support and other in-home services and they’ll deploy from those three different locations,” CEO Derry Holland told KYW Newsradio.
Their charge? Not just to get a patient over their addiction but to provide support to get them back on track in life.
“We are hopeful that we will be able to show success in having individuals connect to treatment in their communities,” Holland added, “and that the State of New Jersey will continue to be committed to the initiative.”
That, of course, is up to Christie’s successor, Phil Murphy.
Thirty-five million dollars in awards were distributed statewide this week. Christie’s people say the state has allocated a half billion dollars over little more than a year to highlight the issue and treat people with the addiction.