3pm- Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed an Obama-era policy that discouraged federal interference with state marijuana laws.
3:20pm- The Trump administration announced a planned expansion of offshore drilling. The proposal would allow for drilling on almost all coastal waters.
4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss his involvement in the Model United Nations Conference in Hershey, PA.
4:25pm- Oregon has made it legal for citizens to pump their own gas. The new law means New Jersey is now the only state in which citizens are subjected to fines for self-pumping gasoline.
4:35pm- According to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, former FBI Director James Comey may have leaked classified information.
5:18pm- Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon, from the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education, joins the show to discuss the firing of Lisa Durden, an adjunct professor at Essex County Community College, following a guest appearance she made on Fox News.