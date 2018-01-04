STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under:Barack Obama, Donald Trump, James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon, Marijuana, Sen. Chuck Grassley

3pm- Attorney General Jeff Sessions reversed an Obama-era policy that discouraged federal interference with state marijuana laws. 

3:20pm- The Trump administration announced a planned expansion of offshore drilling. The proposal would allow for drilling on almost all coastal waters.

4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss his involvement in the Model United Nations Conference in Hershey, PA. 

4:25pm- Oregon has made it legal for citizens to pump their own gas. The new law means New Jersey is now the only state in which citizens are subjected to fines for self-pumping gasoline.

4:35pm- According to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, former FBI Director James Comey may have leaked classified information. 

5:18pm- Marieke Tuthill Beck-Coon, from the Foundation of Individual Rights in Education, joins the show to discuss the firing of Lisa Durden, an adjunct professor at Essex County Community College, following a guest appearance she made on Fox News. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch