CLAIRTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a woman is in stable condition after she was shot while driving in Clairton.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of North State Street and New Jersey Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say the 23-year-old was wounded in her shoulder. A male passenger was not injured.

Witnesses reported seeing a newer model silver Chrysler minivan and an older model dark colored Chevrolet Monte Carlo leaving the area.

