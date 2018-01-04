PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Due to the severity of the winter storm, area transportation agencies are temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region.
PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the Interstates 78, 80, and 380, U.S. 22 and 209, and State Routes 33 and 248.
Here are some more restrictions:
Walt Whitman Bridge: 25mph
Ben Franklin Bridge: 35mph
Betsy Ross Bridge: 35mph
Commodore Barry Bridge: 35mph
Delaware Memorial Bridge: 45mph
NJ Turnpike: 45mph
Atlantic City Exwy: 35mph
Garden State Pkwy: 35mph
I-495 (Delaware): 55mph
PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.