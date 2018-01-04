TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has declared a state of emergency for several shore counties being pummeled by the winter storm.
Christie announced Thursday morning that a state of emergency has been declared for Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth Counties.
The Jersey Shore can see anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow as a blizzard warning remains in effect for coastal New Jersey until 7 p.m.
Christie also said that all state offices will now be closed due to the storm.