LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — At least one person was killed after a SEPTA regional rail train struck a car in Montgomery County on Thursday morning.

Officials say that a West Trenton regional rail line train struck the vehicle around 9:40 a.m. on the 300 block of Red Lion Road in Lower Moreland Township.

SEPTA says the train was heading to Center City when the accident occurred.

The West Trenton line has been suspended while SEPTA investigates the accident.

At least 50 people were on the train at the time of the incident.

No other injuries have been reported.

