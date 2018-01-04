PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Friday due to inclement weather, officials say.
All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions are canceled. Officials also say that all district early childhood centers are closed.
Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia also will be closed Friday due to the anticipated storm.
For a full list of school closings, CLICK HERE.
Latest weather coverage HERE.