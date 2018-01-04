STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Power Outages | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:John McDevitt, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The second annual “Philly Loves Bowie Week” kicks off Friday. It’s 10 days of events to celebrate the life of David Bowie, who died nearly two years ago.

Bowie-oke, Snowy Bowie ice skating, Bowie-inspired beers, a fashion show, musical performances, there’s more than a dozen events going on in the city and, during this time, money will be raised for cancer research at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Patti Brett, owner of Doobies Bar in Center City (one of the venues), says she started Philly Loves Bowie week last year.

“It started out as a little grassroots idea. I had an idea to do a couple of things at the bar where I work, and I reached out to a couple of friends who took it and we all ran with it and it just became this incredible wonderful tribute,” she said.

Brett is a Bowie devotee. She was a so-called “Sigma Kid” super fan and met Bowie as a teenager when the entertainer recorded tracks in Philadelphia at Sigma Sound in the 70s.

A documentary called “Sigma Kids” debuts on January 11th. More information at phillylovesbowie.com.

