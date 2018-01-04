STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A bruising winter storm has made it a busy day on the roads for New Jersey’s state police.

The reduced visibility and slick surfaces caused by Thursday’s heavy snow and high winds required troopers to respond to nearly 350 accidents and nearly 800 calls to aid motorists by late afternoon.

Some shore areas were hit with as much as 17 inches of snow.

The speed limit on the New Jersey Turnpike was lowered to 45 mph from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the George Washington Bridge on Thursday.

The Garden State Parkway reduced the speed limit to 35 mph in both directions from the southern terminus in Cape May to south of Exit 124 in Sayreville.

