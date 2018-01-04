TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s power grid is holding up as powerful wind gusts blow heavy snow around the state.
Utilities are reporting 4,725 homes and businesses are without electricity Thursday morning. Most of the customers are in Monmouth and Middlesex counties.
Jersey Central Power and Light has the most outages, while Atlantic City Electric says 26 customers are without service.
