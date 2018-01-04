STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Power Outages | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s power grid is holding up as powerful wind gusts blow heavy snow around the state.

Christie Declares State Of Emergency For Shore Counties Affected By Winter Storm 

Utilities are reporting 4,725 homes and businesses are without electricity Thursday morning. Most of the customers are in Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

Blizzard Warning Issued For Parts Of New Jersey 

Jersey Central Power and Light has the most outages, while Atlantic City Electric says 26 customers are without service.

