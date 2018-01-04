STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Two children are now safe after police say a man carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she ran into a Wawa on Thursday night in Delaware.

It happened around 5 p.m. at a Wawa located in the 2000 block of Limestone Road in Wilmington.

Police say a 25-year-old mother left her 1-year-old  and 5-year-old children in the car while she ran into the store.

Five minutes later the woman reported the car stolen.

Police were able to find the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, along with the children. No injuries were reported.

Authorities say they are searching for a white man, roughly 40 years old, who was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white knit hat and dark colored pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8566.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch