WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Two children are now safe after police say a man carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she ran into a Wawa on Thursday night in Delaware.
It happened around 5 p.m. at a Wawa located in the 2000 block of Limestone Road in Wilmington.
Police say a 25-year-old mother left her 1-year-old and 5-year-old children in the car while she ran into the store.
Five minutes later the woman reported the car stolen.
Police were able to find the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, along with the children. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say they are searching for a white man, roughly 40 years old, who was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white knit hat and dark colored pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8566.