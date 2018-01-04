CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (AP) – A truck driver is dead after his tractor-trailer left the highway, crashed into trees and burst into flames in New Jersey.
State Police say the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Carneys Point.
State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele says the man was entrapped in the 2017 Freightliner with Indiana license plates and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still trying to identify him.
Peele says troopers are still investigating whether the winter storm that’s pounding New Jersey was a factor in the crash. Peele says there was light snow and the road was wet at the time.
