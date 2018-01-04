STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Power Outages | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. (AP) – A truck driver is dead after his tractor-trailer left the highway, crashed into trees and burst into flames in New Jersey.

State Police say the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Carneys Point.

State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele says the man was entrapped in the 2017 Freightliner with Indiana license plates and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still trying to identify him.

Peele says troopers are still investigating whether the winter storm that’s pounding New Jersey was a factor in the crash. Peele says there was light snow and the road was wet at the time.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch