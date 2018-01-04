PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to nip the legalized weed movement in the bud, by revoking an Obama administration directive that gave states wiggle room to allow marijuana sales.
Attorney General Sessions is rescinding Obama-era guidance that discouraged enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that had legalized pot.
“The man is a moron, and a dinosaur,” said Cynthia Ferguson, executive director of the Delaware branch of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. “The whole point to legalization is to get rid of the black market.”
Eight states (California began selling recreational pot this week. Massachusetts will this summer, and Maine could follow. It’s already available in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Washington D.C.) legalized recreational marijuana use through citizen-driven ballot initiatives.
If Delaware state lawmakers move on it, the First State would be among the first to legalize pot sales through legislation, according to Ferguson.
“Sixty-one percent of Delawareans in the last poll. That’s a fair amount of public support,” Ferguson said.
New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy pledges to sign marijuana-friendly legislation, for the tax revenue, and as part of his criminal justice reform agenda. At least ten other states ares considering similar legislation.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, are among 28 states that have legalized marijuana for medical use.