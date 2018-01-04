PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Plows and salt trucks are out on Philadelphia streets, hoping to minimize the impact of the storm on drivers.
Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz says the city was expecting one to three inches.
“And then we had a late conference call with the National Weather Service where they upped it to four to six inches, which is a totally different type of plan. We need more equipment there. So we mobilized last night to bring contractors in, converted the sanitation trucks over to plow trucks and by this morning we were set, ready to go with 375 pieces of equipment to fight the storm,” said Lorenz.
Lorenz just asks residents help by keeping parked cars off snow emergency routes and not plowing or shoveling snow onto cleared roadways.