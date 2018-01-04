PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Trains are going a little slower in this weather, and people waiting for the train are feeling the effects.
SEPTA riders heading to work via Regional Rail experienced some delays Thursday as a result of the inclement weather, but many of the people waiting in the cold and wind, say they are more than prepared for the commute.
“I have on jeans, snow pants, a vest, a hoodie, shirt, and a tank top, plus my outer wear that’s cold resistant,” said a commuter.
Montay Bradley who is catching the Wilmington Newark Regional Rail to Center City says on days like today, patience is one of the most important things you can pack, but he says if you can take advantage of a snow day, do it.
“If I didn’t have to go to work, trust me I wouldn’t be going. If you need to be in the house stay in the house,” said Bradley.
A lot of commuters say they made sure to pack some extra snacks and a good read just in case that quick ride on the train turns out to be a little longer than expected.