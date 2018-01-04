STORM WATCH: Latest Weather  | Power Outages | State Of Emergency For Shore Counties | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Community Cancellations | School Closings |#CBS3Snow Photos | Emergency Numbers | Radar | Traffic | #CBS3Snow  
Filed Under:Airbnb, Local TV

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (AP) — Airbnb says it has permanently banned a man who threw a huge New Year’s party at a house in suburban Cleveland where he was renting a room.

Driver Dead After Truck Slams Into Trees, Bursts Into Flames

Police say about 250 people were crammed inside the home in Seven Hills, Ohio, when officers arrived. They reported seeing partygoers vomiting and breaking windows.

Investigators say the man advertised the party online and charged $5 to enter. He was renting a room for $40 a night.

The homeowner locked himself in his bedroom and called police as the party spiraled out of control. He says the renter had agreed not to throw a party.

Police say the party thrower faces charges including disorderly conduct.

Snatched By Hungry Eagle, Little Dog Lives To Bark The Tale

Airbnb tells WJW-TV that such incidents are “incredibly rare.”

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch