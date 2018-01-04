ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Evacuations are underway in Atlantic City as crews battle a fire inside a high-rise apartment building on Thursday night.
It’s happening at Jeffrie’s Tower located in the 200 block of N. Vermont Ave.
As temps sit below freezing, police say firefighters and police officers are going floor to floor evacuating residents, some of whom are elderly.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Those being evacuated are being taken to the Inlet Tower which is located right next door. Some residents are also being taken to the Uptown School.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Witnesses tell CBS3 that those being evacuated reported smelling an electrical type fire.
This story will be updated.
