PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears to be a locker room tradition for the 76ers.

Win a game and head coach Brett Brown chooses someone to ring the bell.

Well, on Wednesday night, after Brown defeated his former boss Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich for the first time in his career, the Sixers made sure Brown rung the bell himself.

“We shot 20 more free throws than them and we only had 13 turnovers,” Brown said. “Jo, the fact that you came in and played and the way you played defensively — four blocks in the first period. We appreciate you playing.”

“Ben Simmons, I said, ‘Go be LSU, go shoot a ton of free throws,’ and you did,” Brown said in a video tweeted out by the Sixers’ official account. “Ring this bell, Ben Simmons.”

“Woah, woah, woah,” the team said. “First win against Pop!”

Brown talked about the win after the game.

The Sixers were led by Simmons and Embiid, but Dario Saric continued his strong play and J.J. Redick poured in 20 points. The Sixers won 112-106, winning their third straight game.

