STORM WATCH: Blizzard Warning  | Philly Declares Snow EmergencyTravel Alerts | Flight Cancellations At PHL | Prevent Pipes From Freezing | Full Weather Coverage | School Closings/Delays | Emergency Management Numbers | Radar | Traffic
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

(CNN) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck early Thursday in Berkeley, California, according to a preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 2:39 a.m. local time (5:39 a.m. ET), jolting the densely populated San Francisco Bay Area.

The epicenter was near the Berkeley-Oakland boundary, and the shaking was felt throughout the Bay Area. The depth of the earthquake was about 8 miles, according to the USGS.

The Hayward Fault passes through Berkeley and extends through several cities on the east side of the Bay Area.

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch