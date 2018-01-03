Broadway’s most exciting new family drama is from Pennsylvania’s own Stephen Karam. It’s THE HUMANS, now at Walnut Street Theatre! Winner of over twenty 2016 Best Play Awards, including the Tony Award, THE HUMANS brings you to a Thanksgiving dinner you’ll never forget.
After a sleepless night, Erik Blake has brought his family to lower Manhattan to celebrate the holidays at his daughter’s new apartment. As darkness falls, things begin to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point. This American middle class family must face their fears as their lives change forever in this sidesplitting, hopeful and heartbreaking new play. Entertainment Weekly raves THE HUMANS is “hilarious and unforgettable – it’s the best play of the year!” January 16th through March 4th only!
We’re all human in Broadway’s new masterpiece, THE HUMANS. For tickets, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550.
Win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see a performance of THE HUMANS at Walnut Street Theatre, January 16th through March 4th (best seating available).
ENTER HERE: