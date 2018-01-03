WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Several New Jersey Counties | Full Weather Coverage
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – An animal is sniffing for food at San Francisco International Airport, but he’s just doing his job.

Skipper, an 8-year-old Beagle mix, spends his days looking for produce that could carry dangerous pests into the U.S.

Skipper is so good at his job that he has set a record at the Port of San Francisco.

“Right before Thanksgiving, he found a banana on a flight, and a banana is not normally what you consider a big deal but it was his 20,000 seizure,” said U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent Peter De Souza.

The previous record was 14,000 food seizures.

Before working at the airport, Skipper was just a stray dog living in Michigan.

He was then rescued and trained to his current job.

