EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are searching for a man accused of stealing marijuana plants from a facility last month.

It happened on Dec. 18 around 3:30 a.m. at the Compassionate Care Foundation, a medical marijuana facility located in Egg Harbor Township.

Police say the suspect was captured on video stealing the plants.

The suspect is described as standing roughly 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 145-165 pounds.  Police say the man was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white zipper and white string through the hood.  He was also seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes and dark gloves.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 926-4051.

