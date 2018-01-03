PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Street store front turned pop-up film house is increasing in popularity since it opened a couple of months ago as B-movies, horror films, kid matinees and theme nights are planned.

Popcorn comes with the $5 donation to see movies at the South Street Cinema. It’s run by the South Street Headhouse District where Bill Arrowood is the assistant director and the curator of the 40-seat theater located in the 300 block of South Street.

“It’s a really great space, we have a good relationship with the owner who is kind enough to let us use it. We were able to furnish the space through our relationship with our friends at the Society Hill Playhouse, the theater that closed last year. They supplied us with the chairs, the curtains, and the projector and we have had great partners from the neighborhood who have really been excited about the place coming to fruition and to bring more lively arts to the South Street Headhouse District,” said Arrowood.

New this month are RiffTrax movies.

“Old movies that have re-dubbed with jokes all over them and before that we are featuring live stand-up comedy before the shows,” said Arrowood. “So that’s an exciting thing we are doing on Sunday nights.”

More information can be found at southstreet.com.