HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Governor Wolf says he will review the findings of a grand jury that recommends that state police turn the investigation of trooper-involved shootings over to independent agencies.
The grand jury was impaneled by a Northampton County judge after a dispute between the county DA and state police over the investigation of a deadly force incident.
Noting the distrust of law enforcement with regard to the investigation of officer-involved shootings, the grand jury recommends that Pennsylvania State Police “strongly consider” having independent agencies lead the probes of trooper-involved shootings.
It also recommends the use of body cameras by state troopers.
In a written statement, a state police spokesman says the agency remains confident it has the necessary protocols in place to conduct all investigations in a fair, impartial and transparent manner. Governor Wolf’s spokesman, in a statement, says Wolf has confidence in state police but will review the grand jury report.