PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Old City institution has a new focus and soon a new name.
The Chemical Heritage Foundation–headquartered in Old City–merged with San Francisco’s Life Sciences Foundation. As of February 1st, The Chemical Heritage Foundation will be known as the Science History Institute.
“When I was studying chemistry many years ago it seemed a fairly closely defined subject, it has become a much broader one now to include many of the biological sciences and it is difficult to draw a line between what is chemistry and what is life science and so its sort of a natural progression if you like,” said President and CEO Robert Anderson.
The Science History Institute will study the history of chemistry, chemical engineering, and the life sciences.