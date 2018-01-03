PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – All state offices in New Jersey will be opening 2 hours late due to Thursday’s impending storm.
“In order to allow ample time for roadways, parking lots and sidewalks to be cleared and made safe for travel, the State of New Jersey authorized a delayed opening two hours from normal start times for all non-essential state employees on Thursday, January 4, 2018,” said officials.
Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.
