EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey mother wins $5 million after she was accidentally given a “Set For Life” ticket.

Oksana Zaharov, 46, of Edgewater asked for a $1 scratch-off from a store in Manhattan, but was accidentally handed a $10 “Set For Life” ticket.

That mistake turned out to be life changing once she realized the ticket was worth $5 million.

Zaharov says she’s excited to be able to give her two kids a debt-free college education.

For those in our local area, both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are above $400 million.

The next drawings are tonight and Friday night, respectively.

