By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz was back at practice on Tuesday and shooting jumpers for the media to see.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is, Fultz’s jump shot still looks off.

Here’s the best looking Fultz pull up of the day.

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick out of Washington, has been out since the fourth game of the season with shoulder soreness. Fultz’s shot was a huge topic of discussion, after his free thrown was horrible to start the season. The Sixers and Fultz have blamed the weird shooting form on a shoulder injury.

But if you ask me, the jumper still doesn’t look the same.

