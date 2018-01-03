PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Markelle Fultz was back at practice on Tuesday and shooting jumpers for the media to see.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is, Fultz’s jump shot still looks off.

Whole lot of stuff at Sixers practice today, but here is a little of Markelle Fultz playing 1-on-1 after practice. pic.twitter.com/vp0sdNli9u — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 2, 2018

Officially worried about Fultz. His shot is not fluid like it was at Washington. I don't understand anymore. (via @KyleNeubeck) pic.twitter.com/USpgfEkgER — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) January 3, 2018

Back to work in the new year with a familiar face. pic.twitter.com/fYT1OEJv6k — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 3, 2018

Here’s the best looking Fultz pull up of the day.

Fultz with a short pull up. Looks more like UW form. pic.twitter.com/rLHl9iHdlt — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 2, 2018

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick out of Washington, has been out since the fourth game of the season with shoulder soreness. Fultz’s shot was a huge topic of discussion, after his free thrown was horrible to start the season. The Sixers and Fultz have blamed the weird shooting form on a shoulder injury.

But if you ask me, the jumper still doesn’t look the same.