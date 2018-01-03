HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/CBS) – Pennsylvania environmental officials have ordered Sunoco to halt construction of a natural gas pipeline across the southern part of the state, citing a series of spills and other “egregious and willful violations” of state law.
Deal Will Allow Work To Resume On Sunoco Pipeline Across Pennsylvania
The Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that it has ordered work on the Mariner East 2 pipeline to stop until Sunoco complies with the terms of its permit. DEP has issued dozens of environmental violations to Sunoco since May.
Back in July, operations of the pipeline were halted in certain areas where drilling compromised some well water for about a dozen homes. There have also been dozens of spills of non-toxic drilling lubricant across the state.
Sunoco Pipeline Crews Dealing With 2 Incidents Over Span Of 3 Days
The agency ordered Sunoco to come up with a plan to fix the problems that have plagued the $2.5 billion pipeline.
“Until Sunoco can demonstrate that the permit conditions can and will be followed, DEP has no alternative but to suspend the permits,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “We are living up to our promise to hold this project accountable to the strong protections in the permits.”
‘No Way To Escape An Accident’: Opposition To Mariner East Pipeline Moves To Harrisburg
The planned pipeline will carry propane, butane and ethane from the Marcellus Shale natural gas formation to an export terminal near Philadelphia.
